Prince Harry and Prince William's long-standing feud has reportedly reached a breaking point, raising serious concerns about the future of their relationship and royal family unity.

According to insiders, the tension between the royal brothers is now so deep that Prince William may not invite Harry to his own coronation when the time comes.

The brothers have not spoken in nearly two years, and a royal source told Page Six, "I think it's done ... I don't think there's [any] coming back from that."

This rift follows Harry's public comments claiming his father, King Charles III, no longer speaks to him due to disputes over security and family disagreements.

Prince Harry, however, has expressed a desire to repair the family ties. In a BBC interview earlier this month, he said, "There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious. I would love reconciliation with my family."

Despite his hope, trust appears to be broken. Some within the royal circle reportedly see Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as outsiders, especially after their many public statements about the royal family since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry Sidelined at King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry did attend his father's coronation on May 6, 2023, though his appearance was low-profile. He arrived alone, without Meghan or their two children, and had no formal role during the ceremony.

He sat in the third row, away from senior royals, and did not join the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Meanwhile, Prince William played a central role in the event, pledging loyalty to King Charles and sharing the spotlight with his eldest son, Prince George, who served as a Page of Honour.

The divide was clear during the ceremony and has only widened since. Harry's recent legal defeat in his fight to regain publicly funded security has also added to the strain, CBS News said.

Following the court's decision, he said, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

Royal expert Hugo Vickers noted that while tradition suggests William should invite Harry to his coronation, it is not guaranteed. "Quite frankly he can do what he likes," said Vickers. "It is not set in stone."