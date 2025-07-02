Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently revealed that hosting "Saturday Night Live" in March 2023 was not as effortless as it looked.

On the July 1 episode of the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champ opened up about his struggle during the table read — where everyone sits down to go through the script before rehearsals. He admitted it wasn't easy for him.

Kelce, 35, admitted that the table read was especially challenging for him, since reading isn't his strong suit.

"I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting out and giving it a voice and character." He added that during the read, he just kept telling himself, "don't mess up this line."

Kelce, who's more familiar with football plays than comedy scripts, shared that he learns better by listening and found the table read to be the toughest part of doing "SNL."

Even with the tough moments, Kelce said hosting the show turned out to be a fun and exciting experience he'll never forget, US Magazine said.

"You're there all week, up to 2 and 3 in the morning just trying to knock stuff out," he recalled. "That was a crazy ride."

Travis Kelce Says Acting Is Harder Than Football Prep

Kelce appeared in several "SNL" skits like "Garrett from Hinge" and "American Girl Café." While he enjoyed his time on the show, he admitted he didn't feel fully prepared.

"In football, I get a whole week to prepare for a game," he said. "With acting, it's a lot different."

Kelce treated the experience like a professional. "I wanted to have fun, but I didn't want to look like a loser doing it," he said. "I wanted the cast and crew to respect that I was taking it seriously."

According to ENews, acting might be new for Kelce, but he's already making moves in that world. Kelce is gearing up for a fun new role—he'll be making a cameo as a waiter in "Happy Gilmore 2."

Though fans are hoping for more, Kelce says he prefers smaller roles for now. "I'd kill to do movies like that for the rest of my life," he shared.

As for full-time acting? Kelce said he's not quite there yet. "It's a career field I haven't gotten comfortable with yet," he said, adding that he feels more at ease doing "silly stuff."