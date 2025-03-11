Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe and model, is embracing a new chapter in her life as she announces her first pregnancy with NFL star Christian McCaffrey.

While the 32-year-old is excited about becoming a mother, her path to pregnancy was not without challenges, as she had been struggling with endometriosis, a condition that can affect fertility.

According to DailyMail, Culpo was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2020 after undergoing laparoscopic surgery with Dr. Smitha Vilasagar in Los Angeles.

Before that, she had been misdiagnosed by several doctors. In 2022, she opened up about her struggles on "The Culpo Sisters" show, expressing her fears about her ability to have children. "I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can. It could be really hard for me to have babies," Culpo shared.

Endometriosis, which causes uterine tissue to grow outside the uterus, can lead to fertility issues. "Endometriosis can affect your fertility in a lot of different ways. You can have endometrial tissue growing near or on your ovaries, it can affect the quality of your eggs, scar your fallopian tubes," Culpo explained.

She was often anxious about her future with the condition, sharing, "I feel like I have to have kids ASAP."

Exciting: #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and His Wife Olivia Culpo are expecting their first child.



“WE'RE GONNA BE PARENTS!!!”



So happy for the beautiful couple! 🙌💯 pic.twitter.com/dworahJuim — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) March 10, 2025

Olivia Culpo Faces Fertility Fears But Finds Joy in Pregnancy Announcement

During one episode, Culpo spoke about her visits to Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who helped her navigate the challenges of endometriosis. Despite her discomfort with gynecologist appointments, she trusted the doctor, saying, "I just need something that'll make me feel like I don't have this looming timeline."

Culpo admitted that ultrasounds gave her "major PTSD," revealing how much fear she had about the results.

However, her worries have now turned into joy as she and her husband, Christian McCaffrey, shared their pregnancy news with fans.

Culpo posted a picture with the caption, "Next chapter, motherhood," celebrating the new phase of her life. The couple tied the knot in June 2024 after five years of dating, Hola! said.

McCaffrey, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, is recovering from an injury but has supported Culpo throughout her pregnancy.

Olivia Culpo is active on social media, has over 8 million followers, and has partnered with major brands like PayPal and Amazon.

Her fans, as well as friends and family, have flooded her social media posts with congratulatory messages. Her sister, Aurora, expressed excitement about the baby, saying, "Can't wait to spoil him/her forever!"

Culpo's family has been supportive throughout her journey, and her sister Aurora jokingly mentioned that Olivia is probably already planning her child's future, including picking out a preschool.