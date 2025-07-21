Leonardo DiCaprio's recent vacation photos are drawing more attention than usual — and not just because he was spotted shirtless on a luxury yacht.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner was photographed in Saint-Tropez alongside his 26-year-old girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The images, which quickly circulated on social media after being published by the Daily Mail, show a leaner DiCaprio in dark swim trunks, sparking widespread discussion about his noticeably slimmer frame.

Social media users and online commenters were quick to zoom in on the actor's appearance, with many speculating that Ceretti may be the driving force behind his transformation.

"She's his fitness coach now," one user wrote, referencing the significant difference in DiCaprio's physique. Another quipped, "His legs are as skinny as his girlfriend's," while others commented on the loss of volume in his face and limbs.

The scrutiny comes amid a broader discussion surrounding DiCaprio's changing appearance over the past year. Medical experts consulted by OK! Magazine have suggested the possibility of weight-loss medications like Ozempic contributing to the actor's leaner look, while also noting facial volume loss and reduced buccal fat.

Chris Bustamante, a nurse practitioner and founder of Lushful Aesthetics, noted in June that DiCaprio looked "looks visibly less bloated and appears slimmer," attributing the change to a possible mix of lifestyle changes and pharmacological assistance. Dr. John Diaz, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, echoed that assessment, saying DiCaprio's face appeared "slightly flatter," a shift often linked with rapid weight loss.

While speculation continues, many fans have pointed to Ceretti's influence as a possible motivator for DiCaprio's wellness shift. The couple, first linked in 2023 after meeting at the Cannes Film Festival, have now been together for nearly two years — an unusually long relationship for the actor, who has famously dated women under 25 for much of his career.

Ceretti, who previously spoke with Vogue France about the pressure of dating a global celebrity, said the public's fixation on their relationship can be overwhelming. "Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex" she said. "So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want because of the labels people need to stick on you."

DiCaprio's new look also follows criticism he received earlier this year for his altered appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where darker hair and facial features led to speculation of a midlife crisis. His recent turn at the Cannes Film Festival reignited the conversation, with fans commenting on what they saw as a dramatic change in his overall image.

The Titanic star is currently preparing for the release of his next film, One Battle After Another, slated for a September premiere. Whether his physical transformation is part of a personal evolution, a professional rebranding, or simply the result of a new relationship, one thing is clear — DiCaprio's latest look is making waves far beyond the French Riviera.