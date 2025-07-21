David Beckham's latest buzz cut didn't go as smoothly as he'd hoped — and his wife, Victoria Beckham, didn't hold back her thoughts.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday, July 19, the 50-year-old football icon showed off a bald patch on his head after trying to cut his hair at home.

Shirtless and clearly frustrated, David explained, "The thing of the clippers fell off my head [and] fell off the clipper," as he revealed a large bare spot in the middle of his scalp, US Magazine said.

Victoria, 51, wasted no time sharing her opinion. "It does not look good," she said in the video. "I'm going to always be honest with you, but it looks terrible." She later posted the moment on her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "Be honest... it looks terrible!!!"

David, known for switching up his hairstyles over the years, was attempting to recreate his famous buzz cut from the early 2000s.

He has said in the past that he liked the look because it was simple and easy to manage. But this time, the DIY approach left him visibly annoyed.

The way that David and Victoria Beckham publicly shame each other is just too adorable. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/afvHHJaVYl — opinionated russian🇷🇺🇺🇸 (@Katsbigopinion2) July 20, 2025

Beckham's DIY Haircut Gets Mixed Reactions Online

Still trying to fix the damage, David posted a follow-up photo on Instagram showing a shorter, more even buzz cut.

He captioned it: "UPDATE The best I can do with the situation. @victoriabeckham still awful???"

Earlier in the day, Victoria teased her husband's mishap online but later admitted she was warming up to the new look, writing: "I'm into it!!!"

This isn't the first time David has shocked fans with a hair transformation. He previously recalled chopping off his famous blond locks without warning his coach, Sir Alex Ferguson, during his Manchester United days.

"I never did it to create attention. I'm not that person," David said in his 2023 docuseries "Beckham."

While the hair drama may be lighthearted, David has been using his platform for more serious causes too.

Ahead of his 50th birthday in May, he launched a fundraiser with UNICEF, focusing on protecting vulnerable children around the world, DailyMail said.

He's been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for 20 years and continues to advocate for education, health, and safety for children — especially girls.