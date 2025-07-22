Gregory Zecca, the stepson of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, has been placed under psychiatric observation after accidentally shooting and killing his 13-year-old son, Anthony, at a Naples apartment on Saturday evening.

A family spokesperson told TMZ that Zecca is devastated by his son's death and is under close monitoring amid concerns for his mental well-being. Though sedated, his psychiatric watch is a precautionary measure rather than a result of any charges, as authorities have not filed any.

Collier County Sheriff: No Arrest Has Been Made in Fatal Shooting

Deputies rushed at 8:08 PM to a shooting call on Sumter Grove Way, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and no arrests have been made, but the case is under investigation.

"The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement to PEOPLE. The department has not publicly identified anyone involved.

The family called the incident a "tragic accident." Representatives for Dog and his wife Francie Chapman released a statement asking for privacy, "We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

Zecca is the son of Francie Chapman, who married Chapman in 2021 following the deaths of both their previous spouses. The couple quickly bonded over shared grief and faith, with Zecca later joining Dog's bounty hunting team.

Zecca had frequently brought Anthony to gun ranges, according to photos shared on social media. The father and son had been known as close, and their shooting has left those close devastated.

Under the state's Baker Act, people exhibiting symptoms of serious mental health distress and representing either a danger to themselves or others can be forcibly kept for psychiatric evaluation.

It remains unclear whether Zecca's hold was voluntary.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are not ruling out anything. No decisions have been made about whether to file charges, authorities said.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, 72, is the father of 13 children.