Former "Dawson's Creek" co-stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are reuniting for a major film project, the upcoming "Happy Hours" trilogy, more than two decades after the beloved teen drama ended.

Holmes will write, direct, and star in the upcoming trilogy alongside Jackson, marking their first collaboration since the WB series concluded in 2003.

The romantic dramedy trilogy follows two people portrayed by Holmes and Jackson as they navigate their relationship while dealing with career challenges, family responsibilities, and the pursuit of love despite life's inevitable challenges. The project explores the emotional journey of former young lovers who reconnect as adults, examining shared experiences of joy, loss, and hope.

Production on the first installment of "Happy Hours" began this summer in New York City, with the second and third films scheduled to follow shortly thereafter. Holmes, 46, and Jackson, 47, were spotted filming scenes together on July 21, 2025, confirming the project that had been announced the same day.

The trilogy features an ensemble cast including Mary-Louise Parker, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, John McGinty, Donald Webber Jr., Nathan Darrow, Johnna Dias-Watson, and Jack Martin. The project is being produced by Maven Screen Media and Bond Street Station in association with STX Films and Crown Productions.

The project marks Holmes' fourth directorial effort following her previous films "All We Had" (2016), "Alone Together," and "Rare Objects." The actress first ventured into directing with a 2015 ESPN "30 for 30" documentary about Olympic gymnast Nadia Comaneci. She launched her production company, Lafayette Pictures, in 2020 to focus on bringing authentic characters and stories to the screen.

On the other hand, Jackson recently completed his role in ABC's medical drama "Doctor Odyssey," which was cancelled after one season. The actor has maintained a close relationship with Holmes and other "Dawson's Creek" cast members over the years, describing their bond as enduring despite infrequent communication.

Holmes and Jackson famously portrayed Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on "Dawson's Creek" and dated briefly in real life from 1998 to 1999. Their characters' relationship became one of television's most beloved teen romances, with fans successfully advocating for Joey to choose Pacey over the show's titular character in the series finale.

The "Happy Hours" trilogy represents a significant reunion for fans who have long hoped to see the pair work together again. While no official release date has been announced, the first film is expected to reach audiences no sooner than summer 2026, given the current production timeline.