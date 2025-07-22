Brooklyn Beckham is once again drawing attention in the kitchen, this time for all the wrong reasons.

The 26-year-old aspiring chef raised eyebrows online after posting a video of himself cooking pasta with seawater scooped directly from the ocean while aboard a yacht.

Shared Monday on Instagram, the clip was meant to promote his Cloud 23 hot sauce brand. But fans were more focused on the unusual water source than the sauce.

Beckham began the video by dipping a saucepan into the ocean to collect water, later boiling pasta in it. He sautéed tomatoes in olive oil, added his signature hot sauce, and showed off the yacht's sleek industrial kitchen in the background.

"Mmmmm! looks good!" one fan commented, praising the presentation. But many others weren't so impressed.

Hygiene Concerns Erupt

Viewers quickly flooded the comments with concern over the water's cleanliness, calling the choice "disgusting."

One person warned, "When you are sat on the toilet for the 4th time in 30 minutes you will realise that the source where you got the water from wasn't the wisest of moves."

Another added, "Obviously, cooking pasta in sea water where there are boats that dump diesel into the sea and E.coli abounds is not really the best alternative you could have chosen."

A third wrote, "He's obviously struggling for money now daddy's stopped funding him," amid buzz of a rumored feud between Brooklyn and his family, while a fourth commented, "This post is about pasta. Keep his family out of it...none ya business."

Despite the backlash, some fans continued to support Brooklyn's culinary journey. "Love your cooking tips with Cloud, Brooklyn xx," one comment read.

According to one forum writer on Cooking Stack Exchange, "Cooking or boiling sea water with it's chemical and organic composition will add smell and it's own flavor to the pasta. This may or may not be good."

New Project and Social Media Moves

The cooking video came just hours after Beckham and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, teased a "major announcement" on their own Instagram Stories. The update turned out to be the launch of a new joint account dedicated to their four dogs, Birdie, Lamb, Label, and Angel, called @peltzbeckhambabies.

Nicola also posted a photo of one of their pets and shared that the couple are the only accounts the page follows. Their passion for animals may go beyond cute posts: the couple is reportedly planning to launch the Peltz Beckham Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at rescuing homeless dogs in Los Angeles.