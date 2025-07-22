Mexican artist Sheyla Tadeo shocked her fans with her dramatic weight loss transformation . However, that was nothing compared to everyone's face when the singer revealed she had donated approximately 18 pounds of her remaining skin to children who had suffered severe burns.

Famous for her unmistakable voice and for her participation in television programs, Vecinos and La escuelita VIP, Tadeo revealed in an interview that she had lost 58 kilos, about 127 pounds, thanks to stomach reduction surgery.

He also said that he had undergone plastic surgery, like the one Raúl de Molina had, in which a large amount of skin was removed and donated for grafts for children who had suffered burns and for people with advanced diabetes.

"I had a partial lipectomy in January with Dr. Alejandro Andrade, a reconstructive plastic surgeon, and during this surgery I donated the skin that was removed," the singer also revealed. "They removed 8.5 kilos of skin."

Tadeo explained that after losing so much weight, his skin was sagging and the imbalance was causing him back problems.

"Alejandro asked me if I wanted to donate my skin to burned children and people with diabetic foot, and honestly, it wasn't something I thought twice about, because my skin was suitable for a grafting procedure. I'd have been wrong if I hadn't said yes," she added.

Donor skin grafting, medically known as skin allografting , is a procedure in which human skin obtained from deceased donors is used as temporary covering in patients with extensive burns or other serious skin injuries.

According to the American Burn Association , these non-permanent grafts play a vital role in protecting the wound from infection, reducing fluid loss, and minimizing pain, while preparing the affected area for a permanent graft with the patient's own skin. Donated skin is processed and stored in tissue banks under strict safety standards before clinical use.

The transformation is not over

Sheyla Tadeo added that her fitness journey isn't over yet. "I'm still losing weight for my next surgery. This one is cosmetic; they're going to help me slim down the lower part of my bust, which is known as fat, so my figure can be contoured and I'll be healthy. I don't know if I'll have it done in December or January; it all depends on my work schedule," she explained.

But her future lies beyond her journey to lose weight and improve her physique and health. She's preparing a tribute album to Lucha Vila.

"I have 15 songs, including three previously unreleased ones so people can also learn about my work as a singer and pay tribute to a woman who deserves it, not just now, but for a long time," he said.