Megyn Kelly is once again calling out Jennifer Lopez—this time for her steamy performance at the Cook Music Festival in Tenerife, Spain.

The former Fox News host and current SiriusXM personality reposted a concert clip on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "So she's a soft porn star now. Great choices!"

The video, which showed Lopez, 55, crawling across the stage, dancing provocatively with three male backup dancers, and nearly kissing one of them, quickly stirred reactions online, TMZ said.

Many of Kelly's followers echoed her sentiment, criticizing the star's dance moves as over-the-top and inappropriate.

The performance in question was part of Lopez's "Up All Night: Live in 2025" tour, where the singer performed her 2011 hit "I'm Into You."

Dressed in a revealing outfit, Lopez moved confidently across the stage, delivering the type of sultry choreography she's long been known for.

Megyn Kelly Slams Steamy Jennifer Lopez Concert Clip: ‘So She’s a Soft Porn Star Now’ https://t.co/z6ep9H6HGn — billboard pride (@billboardpride) July 22, 2025

Kelly Slams J.Lo's Outfits and Dance Moves in Ongoing Feud

While this kind of performance is nothing new for Lopez—who famously co-headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira—Kelly appears to take issue with the sexual tone. In fact, this isn't her first public jab at J.Lo.

According to Billboard, during a Trump rally in January, Kelly mentioned the singer by name in a sarcastic comment, and in June, she wrote an online essay criticizing Lopez's bodysuit at the 2025 World Pride Festival.

Kelly's disapproval of modern pop performances goes beyond just Lopez. In February 2024, she criticized Usher's Super Bowl halftime show, saying she appreciated that "no one's vag" was shown to kids during the broadcast.

She even referenced Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl performance, which she claimed was too suggestive—despite the show including no nudity.

As for Lopez, she has yet to respond to the latest remarks from Kelly. Instead, she continues her European tour before heading back to Las Vegas for a new residency at Caesars Palace starting December 30, running through March 2026.