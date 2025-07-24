French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have filed a major defamation lawsuit against conservative commentator Candace Owens.

The legal action follows Owens' repeated claims that France's First Lady was born male—accusations the Macrons say are false and damaging.

In a 219-page complaint, the couple accuses Owens of spreading "invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust" lies.

The suit points to a March 2024 post where Owens stated on X (formerly Twitter), "I would stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man."

According to TMZ, the Macrons say these claims have led to reputational and financial harm, and accuse Owens of turning their lives into "fodder for relentless bullying on a worldwide scale."

They say she refused to retract her comments and instead escalated the matter by releasing an eight-part YouTube series called "Becoming Brigitte."

The lawsuit also details other wild conspiracy theories pushed by Owens, including accusations that the Macrons are secretly related by blood, part of a CIA mind-control program, and guilty of fraud.

Good for Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron going after Candace Owens for her BS!!!

Hopefully more people in the public eye will consider doing so! pic.twitter.com/3S4ghTd132 — Veritas (@theroyaleditor) July 23, 2025

Emmanuel Macron Accuses Owens of Choosing Fame Over Facts

The filing argues Owens made these claims knowingly, choosing fame over facts.

"These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them," the Macrons said in their legal filing. "The reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."

Owens has not been served the lawsuit yet, but sources say she has no plans to back down, People said.

A representative told the press that Owens "will not be silenced," adding, "This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist."

Owens also invited the Macrons to appear on her podcast to dispute the claims, but they have not responded.

This is not the first time Brigitte Macron has faced similar accusations. In 2021, she sued two French influencers who made the same claim.

Though she initially won damages, the decision was recently overturned by a French appeals court.

Now, the Macrons are taking the matter to a US court. They are seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Brigitte, 72, and Emmanuel, 47, have been married since 2007.