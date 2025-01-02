Tom Holland hinted that his time in the spotlight will come to an end once he becomes a father.

The 28-year-old, who graced the cover of Men's Health for their January/February 2025 issue, spoke candidly about his plans for life once he becomes a parent. Holland, who publicly confirmed his relationship with Zendaya in 2021, shared that he envisions a quieter life ahead.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," Holland told the publication.

"Golf and dad," he added. "And I will just disappear off the face of the earth."

Holland and Zendaya have been linked romantically since 2021, years after co-starring in the Spider-Man franchise. During an October 22 appearance on The Tonight Show, Holland revealed that another Spider-Man sequel is set to begin filming in the summer of 2025, with a theatrical release slated for July 2026.

Zendaya, reflecting on her own thoughts about parenthood, previously told British Vogue that she would aim to shield her future children from the pressures of fame in May 2024. She expressed a desire to balance her career with a private family life, stating, "I'd like to make things and pop out when I need to pop out, and then have a safe and protected life with my family."

In December, Holland shared his thoughts on working alongside Zendaya during an appearance on the Dish podcast. He praised the experience, saying, "Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Best thing that's ever happened to me." He also joked about the practicalities of working together, adding, "Studios love it — one hotel room! Separate drivers. We're not crazy. It's work, alright?"

Discussing holiday plans, Holland revealed he spent Christmas in the U.S. with Zendaya's family. "I'll be with my girlfriend's family, which will be fun," he said, while keeping their destination a secret. Looking ahead, Holland expressed the couple's hope to bring both of their families together for future celebrations.

"That's what I think we want to do next time. This time, because we are both actors, we're terrible at organizing things, so it hasn't happened yet, but the thought's there," he said. "The idea has been planted."