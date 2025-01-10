Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, has shed light on his son's engagement to Zendaya following the actress' eye-catching appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Zendaya sparked engagement rumors after debuting a stunning 5-carat diamond ring, and Dominic confirmed the news in a recent Patreon post. That's not to mention Tom and Zendaya's matching tattoos to signify their love, of course.

Anyway, according to Dominic, Tom, 28, approached his proposal to Zendaya with the meticulous preparation of a true pro.

"He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose," the proud papa explained, as E! News reported, adding that his son had planned every detail.

From the ring to the setting, Tom ensured the moment was just right.

"Tom had everything planned out," his father underscored. "When, where, how, what to say, what to wear..."

What Does Zendaya's Father Have to Say?

However, Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, had a different take. He recently told the Daily Mail that reports of Tom asking for his blessing were "a bunch of crap."

Coleman declined to elaborate further but cast doubt on Dominic's narrative.

The couple has yet to confirm specifics publicly, but their engagement has been a hot topic since Zendaya's red-carpet appearance.

The custom engagement ring, designed by Jessica McCormack, features a mix of white and yellow gold and is valued at over $200,000.

Tom Holland’s dad confirming the engagement was not on my bingo card for this week — Anu (@anulovesbils) January 10, 2025

Zendaya, 28, subtly acknowledged the rumors at the Golden Globes by flashing her ring with a smile but offered no direct comment. Fans noted her playful shrug when a reporter gestured to her left hand.

Both stars have remained private about their relationship, which began after they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

Their bond grew stronger through the years, with Zendaya recently praising Tom's dedication and talent in a Vanity Fair interview.

"I love working with him," Zendaya gushed to the magazine. "He's so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he's absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him."

why does tom holland’s dad have a patreon like is the whole family helping pay off the ring or does that spiderman money not get passed around https://t.co/0wFfdlqgv2 — jay (@kendallhosseini) January 10, 2025

Read more: Britney Spears Joins Celeb Evacuations as LA Fires Spread Rapidly In Bizarre IG Update

And about those tattoos — fans first noticed Zendaya's small "T" tattoo at the Globes, sparking speculation about its meaning.

But it was subsequently confirmed that the couple got matching ink as a symbol of their love.

Indeed, the celebrity pair visited Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts the day before Thanksgiving, according to reports, where they each got their discreet tattoos.

Zendaya's "T" is paired with a matching "Z" on Tom's ribcage. The tattoos, of course, represent their initials, making their bond even more special.