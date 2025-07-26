Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are getting serious and an engagement could be next.

The actor is considering popping the question to the model, a source tells Page Six, "In the next couple of months," the insider said, adding that Cooper has been "considering marriage and kids with Gigi."

The couple were first linked together in New York in October 2023.

"They're incredibly happy and are in their own bubble," the source said.

A Blended Family in the Works

Hadid and Cooper both have daughters from previous relationships. Cooper shares Lea De Seine, 7, with model Irina Shayk. Hadid has a 4-year-old daughter, Khai, with the singer Zayn Malik.

Now, it seems the kids are also getting close. A source told PEOPLE the girls "spend time together," and called the setup "very sweet."

Another insider added that despite both parents having busy careers, they are still making sure to prioritize both their relationship and their families.

There's talk that the couple sees a future with more kids. "They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids," one source said.

Cooper has been open about how much fatherhood has changed him. During a February appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, he said, "Honestly, I'm not sure I'd be alive if I wasn't a dad."

Hadid has shared similar feelings. In an interview with Elle last year, she said becoming a mom during the pandemic shifted her focus. "Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well."

She's also discussed co-parenting with Malik. "Zayn and I do our custody schedules months in advance," she told Vogue. "We help each other out and have each other's backs."

While similarly Cooper and Hadid have largely avoided discussing their relationship in public, she appeared to confirm it on Instagram earlier in the year.

For a post celebrating her 30th birthday, she shared an image of herself kissing Cooper and told her 123 million followers, "I feel so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner... to some of the most unbelievable humans!!"