Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $100 million Netflix deal is reportedly coming to an unceremonious end following the lackluster performance of their latest projects, with one insider saying bluntly, "They're just letting it expire without drama."

The duchess's lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" failed to crack Netflix's top 300 shows for the first half of the year, falling short even of reruns of "Suits," which aired more than a decade ago.

According to the same source who spoke to the Daily Mail, "This deal is dead. She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal."

Harry's documentary "Polo" performed even worse, ranking 3,436 out of 7,000 and drawing only 500,000 viewers in six months.

Second Season Filmed But No Sign of Renewal

Despite Meghan's announcement that a second season is coming, insiders say it was filmed back-to-back with the first and may not signal further collaboration.

"There's no appetite for anything new," the source told the outlet, casting doubt on Netflix's interest in renewing their contract, which expires this year.

Wearing a Netflix cap, the former actress posted on Instagram, "Lettuce romaine calm... or not(!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!" But behind the scenes, industry sources say Netflix is already moving on.

While the streamer has declined to comment publicly, a TV insider noted, "Netflix have been broadly pleased with the show and don't care if the reviews are scathing... their name has been on everyone's lips." Still, many believe that's not enough to justify a new megadeal.

Critics Slam Series and Brand

"With Love, Meghan," released alongside Meghan's As Ever brand, featured scenes of the duchess making beeswax candles, assembling gift baskets, and cooking with celebrity friends such as Mindy Kaling.

Royal commentator Esther Krakue told The Sun's Royal Exclusive: "There's nothing there... she is not an entertainer or an entertaining person."

Critics also took aim at As Ever's debut product, a raspberry jam that was panned by The Cut, a publication Meghan once favored for interviews.

Other offerings from the brand include rosé wine, $28 honey, and $15 flower sprinkles. The raspberry spread may not return; Meghan has suggested it won't be restocked.

Even beyond the jam, controversy has dogged As Ever. The mayor of a town in Mallorca accused Meghan of plagiarism over a logo that resembles a 14th-century coat of arms.

For now, the Sussexes remain without a confirmed future at Netflix. "They're waiting for the credits to roll," the insider said.