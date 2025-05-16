Reality star Larsa Pippen is speaking out about a relationship she now calls one of her biggest mistakes.

During a recent interview on "The Jason Lee Show," the 50-year-old admitted that dating NBA player Malik Beasley while he was still legally married wasn't the best decision—and blamed her actions on "COVID brain."

"That was a mistake," Pippen said. "I had COVID brain! I just had COVID. I was stuck in my house, I hadn't gone anywhere, and he was there... He was like, 'Lemme come see you.' And I thought, 'OK, come see me!'"

"COVID brain" is a term some people use to describe brain fog or unclear thinking during or after having the coronavirus, PageSix said.

Back in November 2020, headlines were buzzing when Larsa Pippen was seen holding hands with then-24-year-old NBA player Malik Beasley during a stroll through a Miami mall.

The photos shocked many, especially Beasley's wife at the time, Montana Yao. She filed for divorce shortly after the images went public.

Following the buzz around her outing with Malik Beasley in November 2020, Larsa Pippen later clarified that the two had just met on the same day the photo was taken.

Despite the backlash, she insisted the pair didn't begin dating until after Beasley and Yao had separated.

Larsa Pippen's Son and Ex Rekindle Drama as NBA Teammates

Their romance lasted only a few months, ending in April 2021. Things took an unexpected turn in 2023 when Malik Beasley became teammates with Scotty Pippen Jr., Larsa Pippen's son, on the Los Angeles Lakers.

But Pippen said the two had a conversation and cleared the air before playing together. "It wasn't like we had a really bad breakup," she explained.

According to DailyMail, Larsa Pippen has spoken out in response to the criticism she's received about her dating choices.

"Who am I supposed to date? The landscaper?" she joked, adding, "Guys like me. I'm fun, I have good energy, and I don't need anything from anybody."

Larsa Pippen has found love again—this time with 31-year-old basketball player Jeff Coby. The couple has already shared wedding plans for November 2025 after meeting at a fitness event earlier this year.

Though her past relationships have drawn public attention—including a high-profile split from Marcus Jordan—Pippen appears to be moving forward. Reflecting on the Beasley situation, she said simply, "I should've listened," referring to Jason Lee's earlier warning.