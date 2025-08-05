Lionsgate has officially set January 9, 2026, as the release date for "Greenland 2: Migration," the highly anticipated sequel to Gerard Butler's 2020 disaster film.

The announcement comes after years of development delays, with the post-apocalyptic survival thriller finally moving forward into theaters next year.

The sequel brings back Butler and Morena Baccarin as John and Allison Garrity, reprising their roles from the original film. Director Ric Roman Waugh returns to helm the project, working from a script written by Mitchell LaFortune and Chris Sparling. The cast also includes Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Sophie Thompson, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and William Abadie.

"Greenland 2: Migration" picks up after the comet strike that devastated Earth in the first film. The story follows the Garrity family as they leave the safety of their Greenland bunker and traverse a shattered world searching for a new home. According to the official logline, the family faces the dangerous journey across what remains of civilization in their quest for survival.

Production on the sequel wrapped filming in July 2024, according to producer Sébastien Raybaud. The film went into production in April 2024 after experiencing several delays since its initial announcement in 2021. Raybaud recently revealed he had seen a first cut of the film and expressed satisfaction with what he saw.

The original "Greenland" movie proved to be a surprise success despite its pandemic-era release. The disaster film earned $52.3 million worldwide against a modest $35 million budget. While it received limited theatrical distribution due to COVID-19 restrictions, the movie found strong performance on premium video-on-demand platforms and later became popular on Max.

The film opened at number one at the box office in 26 countries, including major markets like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia. This international success helped convince Lionsgate to move forward with the sequel, with STX Entertainment reportedly paying $75 million for the sequel's distribution rights.

"Greenland 2: Migration" represents a rare sequel in the disaster movie genre, as most follow-up films simply repeat similar catastrophic events. Instead, this sequel focuses on the aftermath and human survival elements that made the original film resonate with audiences during the pandemic.

The January 2026 release date displaced Lionsgate's "Mutiny," which has been moved to a summer 2026 release window. With post-production underway, the studio appears confident in delivering the film on schedule for its early 2026 debut.