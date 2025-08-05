The beloved animated sitcom "King of the Hill" returned to television screens yesterday after a 15-year hiatus, with all 10 episodes of its 14th season premiering simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+.

The revival brings back original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, along with most of the original voice cast, as the series navigates a dramatically changed cultural landscape.

The revival features a significant time jump, with the story picking up years after the original series finale. Hank Hill, voiced again by Judge, returns to Arlen, Texas, after spending a decade working in Saudi Arabia as Aramco's vice president of Arabic propane and Arabic propane accessories. The show now depicts an adult Bobby Hill and explores how the Hill family adjusts to contemporary American society.

Showrunner Saladin K. Patterson explained the revival's relevance in current times, telling The Hollywood Reporter that "Hank Hill always represented a common-sense middle ground, satirizing extremes. However, upon returning after a decade, Hank's perspective is now perceived as extreme due to the cultural shifts." The series addresses modern topics, including veganism, microaggressions, cultural appropriation, and changing social norms, while maintaining its signature grounded approach.

The path to the show's return began at the 2017 San Francisco Sketch Fest, where Judge and Daniels conducted a table read of an original episode.

"The enthusiasm from fans was overwhelming; it became clear there was still a desire for these characters," Patterson recalled. Hulu officially ordered the revival in January 2023 after Judge and Daniels formed their production company Bandera Entertainment in 2022.

Most original voice actors returned, including Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom, and Toby Huss. However, the production faced significant challenges due to cast member deaths. Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble, died in August 2023 after recording six episodes. Huss will replace Hardwick as Dale's voice starting with the seventh episode. Jonathan Joss, who voiced John Redcorn, was killed in June 2025 after recording four episodes.

The revival maintains the original's minimalist animation style while incorporating sharper lines and advanced shading techniques. Voice actor Toby Huss noted that "King of the Hill was centered around a common theme that connected all its characters. This revival allows us to revisit them and spend time with them for half an hour at a time, which is a unique gift for audiences."

The series is planned for two seasons, with production company Bandera Entertainment collaborating with San Antonio-based Alamo Beer Co. to release King of the Hill-inspired Alamo Beer to promote the revival.