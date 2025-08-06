Prince Harry has responded to a Charity Commission report that found no evidence of bullying, harassment, or misconduct during a heated dispute at Sentebale, the African youth charity he co-founded in 2006.

The investigation followed explosive allegations from Sentebale's chair, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, who accused Harry and other trustees of "bullying at scale" and claimed the charity was plagued by misogynoir. The Commission found no basis for those claims but did criticize both sides for their handling of the dispute.

Commission: No Evidence of Systemic Abuse

The report said there was "no evidence of widespread or systemic bullying or harassment, including misogyny or misogynoir." But it saw that big fail in how things were run led to poor shift and a bad look for the charity's name.

The trustees' collective resignation in March, with Harry and co-start Prince Seeiso stepping down as well. This was seen to have "severely impacted the charity's reputation and risked undermining public trust in charities more generally."

The report also highlighted poor role clarity and lack of internal procedures as key factors in the escalation. A "Regulatory Action Plan" has been issued to address the governance weaknesses.

Harry Rejects Return, Criticizes Report's Shortcomings

Though the report cleared him of wrongdoing, Harry confirmed he has no plans to return to Sentebale. "The Duke of Sussex will now focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana," a spokesperson said.

Harry's team also criticized the report for falling "troublingly short in many regards," particularly because it failed to hold Dr. Chandauka accountable for her role in the charity's decline. "The consequences of the current Chair's actions will not be borne by her – but by the children who rely on Sentebale's support," the statement read.

The prince had previously described his resignation as "devastating" and called the situation with Chandauka "untenable."

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso have been vindicated. No bullying. No misconduct. The Sentebale scandal was a power grab dressed up as a crisis. Now the facts are public and they speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/J5p9dY0xqy — The Notorious JTB (@then0toriousjtb) August 6, 2025

Chandauka Doubles Down on Claims

Dr. Chandauka stood by her original concerns, saying the review confirmed governance issues she raised privately with the Commission in February. She blamed Harry and the former trustees for launching a "damaging" media campaign that she claimed caused "incalculable damage" to Sentebale.

She also claimed Harry pressured her to issue public support for Meghan Markle during a controversy at a fundraising polo match, and described an "extraordinary, unpleasant and imperious" text she received from him after she declined.

Despite the findings, both sides remain publicly at odds. The Commission urged all parties to stop airing grievances through the media, warning that the charity's ability to deliver on its mission has already suffered.

Sentebale said it welcomed the findings and looked forward to rebuilding "free from interference."