The family of Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of singer-songwriter and host Kelly Clarkson and stepson of country legend Reba McEntire, revealed today that the entertainment industry executive died of cancer at age 48.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of Brandon Blackstock's passing," a family representative told PEOPLE in a statement. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for over three years. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and we ask that everyone respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Blackstock and Clarkson had two children, River and Remington, ages 11 and 9, respectively. They have two other siblings on their father's side: Savanna and Seth. Renowned artist manager Narvel Blackstock was working with Clarkson when he introduced her to his son in May 2006, during rehearsals for that year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

At the time, Blackstock was married to his first wife Melissa Ashworth, the mother of his older children.

Eventually, he divorced and began dating the singer-songwriter until they married in October 2013. The artist dedicated the song Piece By Piece to him, in which she spoke of how important and complete their relationship was.

After they married, Blackstone became his manager after seeing him working with fellow country artist Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's current husband.

A complicated divorce

The couple filed for divorce in 2020 and fought bitterly for years over ownership of a ranch in Montana, which was eventually legally awarded to the artist.

In March 2022, the judge who dissolved their marriage ruled that Clarkson must pay her ex $1.3 million, plus child and alimony. However, a year later, another judge ordered Blackstock to pay Clarkson $2.3 million for illegal practices while he was her manager.

Absences due to children

Clarkson began missing her morning TV show for weeks without further explanation, sparking rumors that she wanted to quit the project and focus more on her music. However, it eventually emerged that the artist had been focusing on being with her children and supporting her ex.

The day before Blackstone's death was announced, Kelly Clarkson announced she was canceling her Las Vegas concerts.

Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.- she wrote in a statement.

So far, she has not commented on her ex-husband's death.