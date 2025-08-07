A new book from the late "Titanic" producer Jon Landau reveals why Matthew McConaughey missed out on playing Jack Dawson in James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster: he wouldn't drop his Southern accent.

In an excerpt from Landau's posthumous memoir "The Bigger Picture," shared in journalist Matthew Belloni's newsletter "What I'm Hearing," the producer recalls McConaughey's audition alongside Kate Winslet, PageSix said.

While the chemistry between the two actors was clear, one choice ended the Texas native's shot at the iconic role.

"Kate was taken with Matthew, his presence and charm," Landau writes. "Matthew did the scene with the drawl."

James Cameron reportedly liked the performance but asked McConaughey to try it without the Southern accent, which didn't fit the character — Jack Dawson, a poor artist from Wisconsin. But McConaughey refused.

"He told James, 'No. That was pretty good. Thanks,'" Landau shared. "Let's just say, that was it for McConaughey."

Instead, the part went to Leonardo DiCaprio, whose screen test with Winslet left Cameron convinced.

Matthew McConaughey lost out on the role of Jack in ‘Titanic’ due to his Southern accent, producer Jon Landau alleges in memoir.



Director James Cameron reportedly asked him to lose the accent, which McConaughey refused to do. pic.twitter.com/duGcHn9Gzz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2025

McConaughey Reflects on Losing Titanic Role to DiCaprio

The director recalled that when DiCaprio finally agreed to read for the role during an audition, it felt like a breakthrough moment — almost as if everything suddenly clicked and the character of Jack came to life.

According to ENews, McConaughey had previously spoken about the audition in a 2021 podcast with Rob Lowe. He recalled filming a screen test with Winslet and thinking he had nailed it.

"They were like, 'That went great.' I really thought it was going to happen," he said.

Despite long-running rumors, McConaughey has clarified that he was never formally offered the role.

He said he spoke directly with director James Cameron, who confirmed that the claim wasn't accurate.

Still, he admitted the missed opportunity lingered. "For a while, I was saying, 'I gotta find that agent. They're in trouble,'" he joked.

While DiCaprio's portrayal of Jack helped "Titanic" gross over $1.5 billion and win 11 Oscars, McConaughey went on to enjoy his own career success, including winning an Academy Award for "Dallas Buyers Club."