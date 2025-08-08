Meghan Markle's latest wine release is falling short of her first.

The Duchess of Sussex's As Ever brand, launched last month on the late Princess Diana's birthday, made headlines early this year when its debut 2023 Napa Valley Rosé sold out in one hour. The 2024 vintage, however, is still available on the brand's website three days after going on sale.

Lower Alcohol Content Draws Attention

The 2024 rosé retails for $30 a bottle, but purchases must be made in packs of three ($90), six ($159), or twelve ($300). Shipping adds a $20 flat fee. While the price matches last year's release, the alcohol content does not. The new vintage contains 13.5% alcohol by volume, compared to 14.5% in the original.

Ahead of the launch, the former "Suits" actress described the 2024 wine as "delicately balanced, with soft notes of stone fruit, a gentle minerality, and a lasting finish." The company's website called it "reminiscent of the finest Provençal styles" and "perfect for summer's end."

The release came just after Markle's 44th birthday, which she marked with a video of herself carrying a wicker basket filled with flowers and bottles from the new rosé line. Her fondness for the drink is well documented, from sipping it on her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" to enjoying it during her first date with Prince Harry in 2016 at the Dean Street Townhouse in London.

Wine has been a consistent part of her public image. She named her now-closed lifestyle website, The Tig, after her favorite Italian red, Tignanello. The As Ever project had been teased for months before its first launch, and industry watchers expected similar demand for the second release.

Crowded Celebrity Wine Market

Markle joins a growing list of celebrities with wine ventures, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Kylie Minogue. Within royal circles, she now shares the space with Prince Harry's cousins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, who introduced their own rosé label, Lala V, earlier this year.

For now, bottles of the 2024 vintage remain in stock, and the company is promoting them as an ideal choice for late-summer gatherings.