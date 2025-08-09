Kim Kardashian is sharing a personal health battle that she says left her feeling like her "body was breaking down."

The 44-year-old reality star revealed that a shoulder injury from 2023 caused her years of chronic pain—until an innovative treatment gave her relief.

Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Friday that she injured her shoulder two years ago while lifting weights.

According to ENews, the injury caused what she described as "debilitating pain" and limited her mobility.

"I tried everything to find relief," she wrote, before learning about stem cell therapy and meeting specialist Dr. Adeel Khan.

Kardashian traveled to Mexico to receive the Dezawa Muse stem cell treatment, a procedure designed to repair or replace damaged tissue.

She says the results were "immediate," allowing her to regain full range of motion in her shoulder. "My shoulder has felt completely normal ever since," she shared.

The SKIMS founder later went back to Dr. Khan for the same procedure, this time to treat the chronic back pain she had struggled with for years.

Kardashian described the stem cell therapy as life-changing, saying it brought her immediate relief and finally ended the pain.

Kim Kardashian says her ‘body was breaking down’ due to nasty injury that caused ‘debilitating pain’ https://t.co/wyc9kzfgR6 pic.twitter.com/uiWBgkXgSi — Page Six (@PageSix) August 8, 2025

Read more: Kim Kardashian Remembers Late Friend in Emotional Birthday Post After Cancer Battle

Kim Kardashian Shares Recovery Journey with Sister Khloé

Kim Kardashian said she's happy with the results of her treatment but noted it's not offered in the US and may not work for everyone.

"Of course, everyone is different," she advised her followers. "Do your own homework and talk to medical professionals."

The reality star posted photos with Dr. Khan and her sister Khloé Kardashian during the visit, offering fans a glimpse into her recovery journey, PageSix said.

She also credited her dedication to health and fitness for helping her push through setbacks—despite breaking her shoulder and tearing a tendon in August 2023, she returned to workouts within weeks.

Kardashian has faced criticism in the past for her intense approach to fitness, especially after losing 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Her trainer defended her methods, saying the weight loss was done in a "healthy way" through a balanced diet and exercise.

For Kardashian, the experience with stem cell therapy has been life-changing. "If you're struggling with back pain, I can't recommend this treatment enough," she told fans. "It's transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."