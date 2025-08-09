Taylor Swift kept quiet about concerns during her brief relationship with Matty Healy, according to insiders. The singer chose to protect Healy despite issues that arose between them.

Swift and the lead singer of The 1975 were together just for some months in 2023. This was after ending her six-year time with Joe Alwyn and before she started seeing NFL star Travis Kelce. Healy, now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel, made headlines recently when his mother, Denise Welch, took a jab at Swift.

Welch said on television, "Being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad I lost," adding, "You're not allowed to say anything, and then she [Swift] writes a whole album about it."

Swift's 2024 album, "The Tortured Poets Department," included lyrics believed to reference Healy, such as the track titled "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived." Despite this, insiders told the Daily Mail that Swift avoided escalating the situation.

An insider said Swift "could have wreaked havoc" after their breakup but chose to "put the entire chapter behind her." The source added, "Taylor isn't interested in a feud with Matty and has inadvertently been protecting him by not addressing the concerns she had when they were close. She just wants to move on from the whole thing."

Trouble started soon after the relationship became public in May 2023. Swift fans reacted strongly to Healy's controversial history. In a February 2023 podcast, Healy joked about an incident involving explicit pornography. He said, "I think it literally was, like, Ghetto Gaggers [the site] was on the TV. It's just somebody just getting, like, brutalized."

That moment reportedly ended the relationship. A source said Swift's circle explained the severity of the content to her, which led to her decision to end things. The source added, "Everyone in the room was disgusted and that was when she knew that she couldn't be around him anymore so she decided to put the entire chapter behind her."

Swift's decision to remain silent avoided drawing more attention to the troubling aspects of her time with Healy. The insider said, "She could really have wreaked havoc if she wanted, but she didn't want to expose her fans to any more of the weirdness that being around Matty had exposed them to."

Early Connection and Quick Split

Swift and Healy first met in 2014 at a 1975 show in Los Angeles. Swift came with Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. Their quick meet-up in 2023 had Healy join her on stage in Nashville for her "Eras Tour". They were later seen at a club in New York.

Reports of their split emerged just a month after their public appearances. By July 2023, rumors about Swift's new relationship with Travis Kelce surfaced.

Sources close to Kelce said he pays no attention to Swift's past relationships. One insider said, "Travis is paying zero attention to her exes because he is her present and future. They lost their chance with someone he considers to be perfect, and he is giving her no advice on how to deal with Matty or anyone."