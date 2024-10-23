Matty Healy is sharing new insights into his relationship with Taylor Swift and why it may not have meant that much to him.

In an interview with the Doomscroll Podcast on October 22, Healy shared that he will not be writing new music about Swift and their romance.

"I used to write about relationships a lot more and stuff like that," he explained.

"Maybe I'd be inclined to kind of reflect on my experience as a person, do you know what I mean? And more as an artist, but honestly, I would kind of just be lying," Healy continued.

Healy then went on to explain that if he made a record about his "casual" relationships he would not be interested in it.

"You know, if I made a record about all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for just because I was famous, I think that's an obvious thing to draw from. I'm just not interested in it," he said.

"The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me that, by the time I put it out, is gonna be, like, two years old — I see people doing that, as well, and it's just not interesting," Healy concluded.

This is not the first time that Healy has spoken out about his short-lived relationship with Swift. After Swift released her landmark The Tortured Poets Department album on April 19, Healy was asked if he had heard the album, in particular his rumored diss track, "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

"My diss track? Oh! I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good," he said via People.

Swift split with her longtime love Joe Alwyn in April 2023. Swift was then spotted with Healy and linked romantically in May of that year before they reportedly called it off a month later in June of 2023.

However, they have been linked since 2014 when they met backstage during one of Healy's concerts. Healy later appeared on he Australian radio program Shazam Top 20 and said he would love to date Swift.

"I mean, bloody hell, what am I going to do, go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation. I wouldn't say no," he said.

In December of 2014, rumors began to swirl that Healy and Swift are an item. However, in January 2015, Healy denied that they dated.

"It is bloody fake. It's all fake. It's all a farce," he told Shazam Top 20.

"There's no, like, relationship or anything happening. We met each other. We exchanged numbers in the same way a lot of people in this kind of world do. And we spoke occasionally, and then she's the biggest pop star in the world. I'm in Australia. There's no, like, relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that," he shared.

Neither Swift nor Healy confirmed if they actually were an item or not despite them being seen together on multiple occasions last year.

Swift has since moved on with Kanas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

