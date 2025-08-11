For some time now, Kourtney Kardashian has doubted her part in the TV show that made her a star. Now, people in the know say she might leave soon.

Someone close to the family said Kourtney is not filming as much and that she is reportedly happier living her life with her man, Travis Barker, and their kids.

"She thinks the whole fame game has gotten out of control, and she's not interested in being part of the circus anymore," the source said, per Radar Online.

Kim Kardashian, 44, has dismissed reports of a rift. Still, the insider said Kim is frustrated that Kourtney, 46, benefits from the family's brand through her Poosh and Lemme lines while stepping back from the show.

"Kim doesn't understand Kourt's mentality and thinks she's being a snob," the insider added. "She reminds her that her brands would never have gotten off the ground if not for the family's name."

Clashing Over Credit

According to the source, Kim often points out that her own name and influence have driven much of the family's success. "She thinks Kourtney is being hypocritical," the insider said. "They get in constant fights over it."

People watching can see the tensions, as the sisters' fights show on screen. Talks are now hot that Kourtney might soon leave the show.

Backlash Over Boating Photo

Amid the family issues, Kourtney took heat online for putting up a photo of her son Rocky Thirteen, who is 21 months old. The shot was of him on a boat with no life vest. She posted it on Instagram on August 8.

People quickly noted that it was risky and that kids under 14 must wear a vest on the water in Idaho by law.

One user wrote, "Great photo except for the fact the child has no life jacket on," while another commented, "Kids on boats should always be wearing appropriate life vests."

Kourtney responded the next day in her Instagram Stories. "Good looking out. Honestly didn't think about some of the dangers," she wrote, adding that she has since bought a vest for Rocky. "Thank you for making me aware and hopefully this helps make other mommies aware of the dangers of certain types of boating without a life vest." She also posted a screenshot of the infant vest she purchased, noting, "Update: bought a life vest that fits!"

Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky into the world in November 2023. She has three more kids from Scott Disick: Mason, 15, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 10.