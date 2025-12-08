Sydney Sweeney has publicly shut down speculation about plastic surgery and urged critics to stop comparing her current appearance to childhood photos.

Speaking in a video interview for Allure, Sweeney explained that she has never undergone cosmetic procedures.

"Let's debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done," she said, adding that she is "so scared of needles, you have no idea."

The actress also took aim at social media users who draw comparisons between her as a child and her professional images today, noting, "You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different. Everybody on social media's insane."

A Promise to Friends

During the discussion, Sweeney also addressed advice from her "The Housemaid" co-star, Amanda Seyfried, regarding cosmetic procedures later in life.

Seyfried suggested that some interventions could be "really effective once you get older," to which Sweeney responded, promising, "I'll call you." Seyfried encouraged her further, saying, "You gotta call me, and I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you'll be so excited. But you don't need it yet."

Sweeney later clarified a minor facial asymmetry resulting from a wakeboarding accident in her youth. "No, also if I did, you guys, my face would be even," she said. The incident required 19 stitches, causing one of her eyes to "open a little more than the other."

Sweeney's candid remarks reflect her long-standing perspective on aging and personal image.

In a Variety interview from October, she stated, "I've never gotten anything done. I'm absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I'm going to age gracefully."

She also recalled early criticism, saying, "I have very strong eyebrow muscles... I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I'm not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!"

Standing Against Hate

Beyond her comments on appearance, Sweeney has revisited the controversy surrounding her American Eagle jeans campaign earlier this year.

The ad, featuring the tagline "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," sparked online outrage, with some alleging it glorified her white heritage or thin physique.

I think Sydney Sweeney looks great in these jeans. Very on trend for this fall too. As far as the play on words, she also has great genes. She’s beautiful and has a great body. American Eagle ad department did nothing wrong and neither did she. The jeans have sold out.… pic.twitter.com/uvtBb3dwHt — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕷𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) July 29, 2025

Sweeney told People, "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."

She emphasized her commitment to unity, saying, "Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together. I'm against hate and divisiveness."

Reflecting on her previous silence, the actress admitted, "In the past my stance has been to never respond to negative or positive press but recently I have come to realize that my silence regarding this issue has only widened the divide, not closed it."

"So I hope this new year brings more focus on what connects us instead of what divides us."

Sweeney also described managing the media frenzy during production, stating, "I kind of just put my phone away... I was filming every day. I'm filming 'Euphoria,' so I work 16-hour days and I don't really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn't really see a lot of it."