Rachel Marsh, Nicholas Duvernay, Jaboukie Young-White and Arty Froushan have signed on for roles in Amazon MGM and MRC's upcoming romantic comedy "The Love Hypothesis," though the specific characters they will portray have not yet been revealed.

They join previously announced leads Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman, who headline the adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's New York Times bestselling novel.

Claire Scanlon is directing the film from a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild, with Elizabeth Cantillon producing. Reinhart, Hazelwood and Catherine Hagedorn serve as executive producers behind the camera.

"The Love Hypothesis" centers on Olive Smith (Reinhart), a dedicated biology PhD candidate, and Dr. Adam Carlsen (Bateman), a brilliant but demanding professor. The two agree to a fake relationship designed to advance their individual goals, only to find their carefully crafted theories on love upended by genuine attraction.

Published in 2021 by Berkley, "The Love Hypothesis" spent ten months on the New York Times bestseller list and has been translated and sold in more than forty countries. Hazelwood's debut novel captured readers with its blend of academic settings, heartfelt romance, and sharp humor, laying the groundwork for the film's on-screen chemistry.

Marsh currently appears in the FX comedy "Adults" and has recurring roles on Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" and Prime Video's "Fallout." She previously co-starred alongside Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe in Netflix's "Unstable."

Duvernay gained recognition for his performance in the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus" and will next be seen in Universal's "Reminders of Him," based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover. His credits also include Netflix's "Purple Hearts" and Peacock's "Bel-Air."

Young-White is known for his leading role in New Line's AI thriller "Companion" and recently wrapped the indie romantic comedy "The Threesome," set to debut this fall. He also appears regularly as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

Froushan plays a key role in Marvel and Disney+'s "Daredevil: Born Again" and will feature in the third "Downton Abbey" film, due September 12, as well as Blumhouse's horror spinoff of the "Goosetown" franchise.

Amazon MGM and MRC's adaptation of "The Love Hypothesis" brings together a diverse cast and creative team committed to capturing the novel's blend of warmth, wit and scientific curiosity. No release date has been announced, though production is underway with Scanlon at the helm and Rothschild's script guiding the fictional romance toward the big screen.