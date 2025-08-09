New Line and Warner Bros. officially announced "Final Destination 7," with Lori Evans Taylor, co-writer of "Final Destination: Bloodlines," tapped to pen the script.

The decision follows the surprise success of "Bloodlines," which marked the franchise's return after a 14-year hiatus and quickly became its highest-grossing entry.

Taylor, who co-wrote "Bloodlines" alongside Gary Busick, brings firsthand knowledge of the series' trademark blend of suspense and inventive death sequences. "Bloodlines" debuted in May with a $51 million opening weekend domestically, its strongest initial haul, and went on to earn $286 million worldwide, outpacing all previous installments at the box office. It also received widespread critical praise, holding a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the best in franchise history.

Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle, and Toby Emmerich are set to return as producers, with Warren Zide on board as executive producer. These industry veterans have been involved in every chapter of the horror series, which first launched in 2000 and spans six films to date. Together, they oversaw "Bloodlines," a film noted for expanding the franchise's scope by following Death as it pursued victims across multiple generations of the same family.

Details on the plot or cast of "Final Destination 7" remain under wraps. It is still not known whether "Bloodlines" directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will helm the new chapter, though insiders highlight their passion for the material as a driving force behind the previous film's success. In "Bloodlines," Lipovsky and Stein crafted a narrative that balanced tension and dark humor, earning acclaim for staging elaborate fatal scenarios without straining viewer credulity.

Taylor's involvement underscores New Line's commitment to nurturing creative voices within the franchise. Before "Bloodlines," she wrote the psychological thriller "Cellar Door" (2024) and the supernatural drama "Bed Rest" (2022), the latter marking her directorial debut. Taylor is represented by WME, Kaplan/Perrone, and McKuin Frankel & Whitehead, positioning her among Hollywood's rising screenwriters.

As the series approaches its seventh entry, questions linger about how it will innovate on the premise that has defined "Final Destination" for a quarter century. With Taylor's help and a proven production team guiding development, the next film aims to deliver the same blend of suspense and thrill that keeps audiences returning to witness Death's unyielding pursuit. Further casting and creative details are expected to come out later this year.