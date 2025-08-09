USA Network's upcoming drama series "Anna Pigeon" has added three actors to its recurring ensemble: Crystle Lightning, Jordan Sledz, and Nikki Hallow. Filming is underway in Calgary, Alberta, as the series prepares to debut later this year.

Sledz will portray Zach Redhill, a classically trained actor who also represents a romantic connection to Anna Pigeon's past. Sledz, best known for his recent work on "Heartland," brings depth to a character whose arrival complicates Anna's investigation and personal journey.

Lightning takes on the role of Frieda Dierkz, the park's dispatcher. Frieda serves as the communication hub for rangers in the field, priding herself on keeping track of every shift, every call, and every secret that surfaces at the park headquarters. Lightning, recognized for her recurring performance on "Ghosts," will lend authenticity and wit to the logistics and interpersonal dramas that unfold behind the scenes.

Hallow joins the cast as Christina Clark, an administrative park worker and single mother navigating a challenging divorce. Christina's dedication to supporting rangers in the field underscores the teamwork required to manage a sprawling national park. Hallow's background in sketch comedy and improv, including her work with "Marv n' Berry" and "Rapid Fire Theatre," positions her to capture Christina's resilience and empathy.

The trio enhances a cast already led by Tracy Spiridakos in the titular role of Anna Pigeon and series regular Ronnie Rowe Jr. Spiridakos portrays Anna, a former urbanite turned park ranger whose life shifts after a personal tragedy drives her to remote wilderness duty. As she investigates crimes within park boundaries, Anna confronts both human threats and her own past demons. Rowe Jr. plays Frederick Stanton, a fellow ranger whose path crosses with Anna's investigations.

"Anna Pigeon" is inspired by Nevada Barr's best-selling novels and reimagines them for the screen under the supervision of showrunner Morwyn Brebner ("Murdoch Mysteries"). Lea Thompson directs the 10-episode season and serves as an executive producer, collaborating with a producing team that includes Todd Berger, Brett Burlock, Sonia Hosko, Julie Di Cresce, Peter Emerson, Gordon Gilbertson, Tom Cox, and Jordy Randall.

Cineflix Studios, December Films, and Seven24 Films jointly produce the series, with Cineflix Rights handling global distribution. In Canada, "Anna Pigeon" marks Bell Media's first co-commission with USA Network as part of a strategic content partnership.

This series represents USA Network's second new scripted offering of the year, following legal drama "The Rainmaker," which stars John Slattery and premieres on August 15. "Anna Pigeon" continues the network's return to original scripted programming by blending crime procedural elements with the rugged beauty and hidden dangers of America's national parks.