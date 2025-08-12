Anna Delvey, known for her headline-making past as a fake heiress, is once again at the center of controversy—this time involving two rabbits found abandoned in Prospect Park after a fashion photo shoot.

The trouble began when Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, posted photos on Instagram from a recent shoot where she walked two rabbits on leashes through New York City.

Days later, two identical rabbits were found wandering alone in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

Concerned locals shared the discovery on Reddit and Facebook, sparking immediate outrage.

"SHAME ON YOU! Dumping these poor rabbits after a ridiculous photo shoot!" one user commented. Another added, "They are NOT props."

As the backlash grew online, Delvey responded by saying she had no role in how the animals were sourced or handled, PageSix said.

"I do not eat meat, and I had no involvement in the acquisition, transport, or return of these animals," she told media outlets. "I would never condone these actions."

say what you want about anna delvey but i respect her calling out unprofessional behavior regarding those bunnies. animals are not props to be disposed of after a photo session and they shouldn’t be obtained / used under false pretenses pic.twitter.com/5pUFOvA3YO — grace, glitched (@fearlesslygrace) August 12, 2025

Assistant Admits Leaving Rabbits After Anna Delvey Photo Shoot

The assistant responsible for the animals, 19-year-old Christian Batty, later admitted he had lied to Delvey and others on the team.

According to DailyMail, in a statement shared on social media, Batty explained he had found the rabbits on Facebook Marketplace and panicked after the shoot when he couldn't return them.

Lacking pet-friendly housing or knowledge of animal care, he left the rabbits in the park.

"I was overwhelmed and made the worst possible choice," Batty wrote. "I believed, mistakenly, that there were already rabbits in that area. I regret it deeply."

Delvey, who recently launched a modeling and PR career after serving time for fraud, said she only learned about the rabbits' abandonment after people started tagging her online.

"As talent, it's not my job to source or return animals, but as an animal lover, I promise I'll never work with animals again without knowing exactly how they'll be cared for."

Thankfully, both rabbits were rescued by Brooklyn residents and are now safe in foster care.

Photographer Jasper Soloff, who was involved in the shoot, also denied any role in obtaining the animals.

His lawyer stated, "Jasper had no knowledge or input as to how the bunnies were obtained or what happened to them after the shoot."