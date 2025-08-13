BET's critically acclaimed dramedy "Diarra From Detroit" has added two new cast members for its upcoming second season: Shoniqua Shandai and Dave Z Martin.

The casting announcement comes as the series prepares to return following its successful first season debut in March 2024. Created by Diarra Kilpatrick, who also stars as the titular character, the show became the number one new cable series among Black viewers and earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

BET+ officially renewed the mystery dramedy after strong audience reception and critical praise. The renewal news was accompanied by confirmation that original cast members Bryan Terrell Clark, DomiNque Perry, and Jon Chaffin will return as series regulars alongside creator and star Kilpatrick.

The series follows Diarra, a Detroit schoolteacher navigating divorce, who becomes convinced she was ghosted by her rebound Tinder date. Her relentless search for answers draws her into a decades-old mystery connected to Detroit's underworld, forcing her to transform from teacher to amateur detective while enlisting help from colleagues, friends, and romantic interests.

Shandai brings considerable television experience to the role of Raqueeba, having recently concluded her run as Angie in "Harlem," which finished its third and final season in February. Her previous credits include recurring roles in Patty Jenkins' limited series "I Am Night" and Paramount TV's "Nobodies." On the film side, she appeared in "Bodied," which was produced by Eminem. She is represented by Innovative Artists and Zero Gravity Management.

The production team behind "Diarra From Detroit" includes executive producers Kenya Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott, working alongside Kilpatrick. The series is produced by BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society.

Kilpatrick expressed enthusiasm about the renewal, stating, "We're excited to be back and grateful for the opportunity to take viewers on another very wild, very Detroit adventure." The creator has been actively working on Season 2, sharing glimpses of the writers' room on social media in June, asking fans what they were most excited to see in the upcoming season.

While no premiere date has been announced for Season 2, the series continues to build momentum as one of BET+'s standout original productions, combining mystery elements with Detroit's unique cultural landscape.