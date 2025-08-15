NBC has officially greenlit a civilian edition of its hit competition series "The Traitors," the network announced on Thursday, August 14, during the inaugural Televerse 2025 conference in downtown Los Angeles.

Host Alan Cumming revealed that, for the first time, the series will feature everyday contestants rather than reality-TV personalities or celebrities.

Production on the new spinoff is slated to begin in 2026, with casting already open. Applicants who have never appeared on television are invited to apply through the show's official website, TheTraitorsUS.com. The format will remain true to the original British and Peacock versions: a group of strangers gathers in a remote Scottish castle to compete for a prize pool of up to $250,000.

Among them, a select few are secretly designated as "Traitors," tasked with eliminating their fellow contestants, known as "Faithfuls." If any Traitors survive to the end, they claim the entire jackpot; otherwise, the Faithfuls split the winnings.

NBCUniversal Entertainment's Executive Vice President of Unscripted Programming, Sharon Vuong, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion. "We're excited to bring along 'The Traitors' highly engaged fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers," Vuong said, emphasizing that civilian participants will introduce fresh narratives and strategic twists to the competition.

Studio Lambert, the production company behind both the Peacock and NBC editions, will continue to oversee the series. Stephen Lambert, the company's CEO, said that opening the competition to civilians promises "unpredictable" gameplay and "even more addictive" viewing experiences. He noted that every day, people bring diverse backgrounds and approaches, elevating the psychological tension at the heart of the show.

"The Traitors" franchise originated with the Dutch series "De Verraders" and has become a global phenomenon, spawning adaptations in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. Peacock's celebrity version has earned Emmy recognition, including nominations for Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Reality Host for Cumming. Its third season led Nielsen's original streaming rankings earlier this year.

While Peacock will continue to air its celebrity season, already renewed through a fifth installment, NBC's civilian series represents the franchise's first foray into network primetime with non-celebrity players. As the casting call goes live, hopeful contestants will prepare to scheme, deceive, and outwit total strangers in pursuit of the ultimate prize when filming kicks off next year.