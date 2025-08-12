Michael Klick, an Emmy-winning producer whose credits included both "Homeland" and "24," died August 10 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 77 years old.

His daughter, Caitlin Hoey-Klick, announced her father's passing on Facebook, writing, "My dad, Michael Klick, passed peacefully in his sleep. Many knew him as Klick, or Mike, or Michael, but my favorite title for him was Caitlin's dad. He was my entire world. My mom and I are in complete shock."

In her tribute, Hoey-Klick also reflected on her father's warmth and generosity, noting, "He cared about everyone he encountered. He built lasting relationships with his colleagues, whom he deeply valued, and with anyone he met. His contributions to the film industry were incredibly significant to him; he genuinely loved his work."

Klick earned his first Emmy Award in 2006 for his role as a producer on "24," the Fox drama that won Outstanding Drama Series that year. He won a second Emmy in 2012 as executive producer on "Homeland," which also captured the Outstanding Drama Series trophy.

He started his career in television as an assistant director on the ABC Afterschool Specials and the series "Our House." He later advanced to producing roles on a string of popular series, including "The Pretender," "The X-Files," "Prison Break," "Taken," "24," and "Homeland," helping to shape the tone of early-21st-century drama television.

In recent years, Klick remained active behind the scenes, serving as executive producer on the HBO Max limited series "Love & Death" and the Netflix drama "Pulse." His involvement in those projects underscored a continued drive to develop character-focused storytelling and mentor emerging talent.

Outside his professional life, Klick was an avid cyclist and yoga practitioner who spent his weekends improving his home in Cambria. He often stayed with his daughter when she was recovering from back surgery, bringing laughter and practical support during her downtime.

Klick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet Hoey-Klick, and their daughter, Caitlin. Tributes poured in from colleagues, cast and crew, and fans around the world, celebrating a producer whose career spanned more than three decades and whose kindness left a lasting impression on everyone he met.