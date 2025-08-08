Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in "The Walking Dead," has died at the age of 33 after a difficult fight with brain cancer.

Her sister, Kathryn Klebenow, announced the sad news on Tuesday through Mack's Instagram. "It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley," she wrote.

Mack passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 2, in her hometown of Cincinnati. Her mother, Kristen, and aunt, Karen, were by her side.

Kelley's death followed a battle with glioma, a type of cancer that affects the brain and spinal cord.

According to USA Today, the condition causes abnormal cells to grow into tumors, which can impact thinking, movement, and other functions.

Gliomas are one of the most common types of cancerous brain tumors found in adults, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Mack had shared updates with fans about her health earlier this year. In March, she posted that she had completed proton radiation treatment.

"It's a challenge that's really good for me," she wrote at the time, staying hopeful and thankful for the support she received. "Thank you again and again for the support and prayers."

Kelley was a graduate of Chapman University and worked as both an actress and producer.

Kelley Mack, known for her role in season 9 of The Walking Dead, passed away at the age of 33 after battling central nervous system glioma pic.twitter.com/KDoqPz8Rn7 — Pubity (@pubity) August 6, 2025

Actress Kelley Mack to Be Honored in Glendale Memorial

Kelley had a guest role as Penelope Jacobs in Season 8 of "Chicago Med" and also made a brief appearance on "9-1-1" in 2019.

Her most recognized part came in "The Walking Dead" Season 9, where she played Addy, a member of the Hilltop community.

She also recently starred in an upcoming film titled "Universal," alongside Joe Thomas and Rosa Robson, US Magazine said.

The film is scheduled to be shown at the Portland Festival of Cinema on August 10 and the Chain NYC Film Festival on August 11.

Kelley's family plans to hold a celebration of her life on August 16 in Glendale, Ohio. A second memorial is also being planned in Los Angeles.

"She would want you all to know how much she loves you," Kathryn shared in the post. "As her sister, I want you all to know how brave that tough SOB was, especially when she decided to make the leap to be reunited with God. I'm so proud of her."