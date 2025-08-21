Racquel Chevremont, the newest face on "The Real Housewives of New York City," has taken her former fiancée and acclaimed artist Mickalene Thomas to court, filing a $10 million lawsuit that accuses Thomas of financial betrayal, harassment, and years of unpaid work.

According to court papers filed on August 8, Chevremont, 53, claims she played a key role in Thomas' career between 2012 and 2022 but was never properly compensated.

The Bronx-born curator and model says she worked as Thomas' strategic advisor, art world liaison, and deal negotiator, securing multimillion-dollar opportunities for the artist while contributing "immeasurably" to her success, People reported.

Chevremont alleges that instead of honoring agreements, Thomas diverted funds into her own business ventures.

She also claims she was promised commissions on sales but never received them.

Beyond financial disputes, Chevremont accuses Thomas of creating a "hostile and abusive work environment" and pressuring her to rekindle their relationship after their romantic split in 2020.

"When she made it clear that this would never happen, Ms. Thomas ultimately terminated Ms. Chevremont's employment, in violation of New York State and New York City Human Rights Laws," the lawsuit states.

RHONY’s Racquel Chevremont is suing ex-fiancée Mickalene Thomas for $10M, alleging a decade of “exploitation, nonpayment and unlawful conduct,” per court docs 👀💼 https://t.co/oDrzIxU1Ot pic.twitter.com/a0lM3el1d7 — Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@VRTpod) August 20, 2025

Art World Power Couple Splits as Chevremont Files $10M Lawsuit

The filing lists causes of action including breach of contract, unjust enrichment, conversion, sexual harassment, and retaliation.

Chevremont is asking not only for $10 million in damages but also for interest, legal fees, and additional costs.

So far, Thomas's representatives have not issued any public response to the lawsuit.

According to DailyMail, Chevremont and Thomas first met in 2002 and became one of the art world's most visible couples.

The pair became engaged in 2019, though their relationship ended before they could marry, breaking it off the next year.

Despite the breakup, the pair continued to work together until their professional relationship collapsed in 2022.

During their time together, they launched the project "Deux Femme Noirs" in 2018, designed to elevate women, queer artists, and people of color in the art community.

Chevremont, who has modeled for major brands like L'Oréal and Nivea and served on acquisition committees for institutions such as the Guggenheim, has spent more than two decades shaping cultural spaces.

Since the split, Chevremont has moved forward with her personal life. She is now engaged to Mel Corpus, a forensic neuropsychologist, and recently introduced her on "RHONY" while showing off a diamond-studded engagement ring.