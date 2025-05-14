Former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Sonja Morgan reportedly caused a stir at Tucci, a restaurant in Manhattan, after refusing to pay a nearly $1,000 dinner bill over the weekend.

According to a report by Page Six, Morgan, 61, became upset on Saturday, May 10, when she was handed the bill at the end of her meal.

"She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay," a source told the outlet. "It was like she was filming a 'Housewives' episode, shouting, 'I'm a celebrity!'"

Morgan had allegedly reserved a table for three but showed up with five guests.

After receiving the check, the reality star reportedly contacted restaurant owner Max Tucci to express that she believed she shouldn't be responsible for the bill. "She was like, 'I don't pay; people pay me [to go to their restaurants],'" the source claimed.

A reality TV star recently found herself at the center of a misunderstanding over a restaurant bill. She had expected the meal to be complimentary in return for a social media post promoting the venue.

According to her, this arrangement was communicated to the staff beforehand, but it appears there was a miscommunication about the terms.

Sonja Morgan Allegedly Refused to Pay Bill, Cited Past Free Meals

Tucci, however, said no such agreement had been made. "It's not about me. Don't do that to my staff," he stated. "The cost of everything is so expensive right now [for restaurants], and she's just taking advantage."

Morgan has dined at Tucci before and was previously given free meals, which may have led to the confusion.

According to US Magazine, despite the incident, the bill was paid — including a tip — by Monday, May 12. Still, Tucci said Morgan is no longer welcome at the restaurant.

This outing reportedly came just before Morgan was set to attend her cousin Jack Morgan's 30th birthday party later that evening, DailyMail said.

Despite the drama, she appeared unbothered on social media. On Sunday, she posted photos on Instagram celebrating Mother's Day.

Her daughter, Quincy Morgan, also honored her with a series of childhood photos and a sweet message: "The best mom @sonjatmorgan." Sonja replied, "Love you so much Quincy girl. I couldn't be any prouder than I am."

Morgan was a main cast member on "RHONY" from season 3 through 13 and more recently appeared on "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie" Lake in 2023.