Ahead of tonight's Real Housewives of New York City episode, Erin Lichy announced she's expecting her fourth child with husband Abe.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the Bravo star confirmed the news. "It feels like adding another act to the circus!," she joked to the outlet about her family's upcoming addition. "Work and life have been so busy that I haven't really had a chance to even think about how it'll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn't seem so scary."

The pregnancy seems to have been unplanned, as the Real Housewives of New York City star said that she realized she was expecting again after noticing some symptoms she experienced during her previous pregnancies. "I was out East with Abe and some friends when I suddenly became super sensitive to smells around me. That's when I knew—I thought, 'Damn. Here we go again!," she recalled.

Read more: Bethenny Frankel Makes Her Couple Debut With New Boyfriend Tom Villante

She also shared that the first 10 weeks of her pregnancy "were rough," as she was "exhausted and nauseous all the time." Fortunately, things have since improved. "Since then, not so bad!," Lichy said. Now she can enjoy cravings like "cold drinks, Pinkberry and Greek yogurt, Italian food and French fries."

Lichy is also looking forward to indulging in some treats she can't have while pregnant, including "a Mezcalum cocktail and going out for a massive sushi dinner."

While she hasn't found out the baby's sex yet, she said the family will "probably know soon."

The entrepreneur and Abe are already parents to sons Levi, 9, and Elijah, 4, and daughter Layla, 7. The pregnancy news may come as a surprise to fans, as the couple has faced marital tension during the current season of the Bravo series. The pair had a heated argument after Lichy discovered that Abe sold their shared Bitcoin without consulting her first. This revelation came at a particularly difficult time for her, as she was also coping with her mother, Dorothy, being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Read more: Cynthia Bailey Admits Lenny Kravitz Ghosted Her After Asking For Her Phone Number

"The problem was that the truth came out right in the middle of me dealing with my mom and everything we were going through," Lichy explained to her co-star Ubah Hassan. "I wasn't able to lean on him because he betrayed me, and I was furious with him. It just added so much more stress."