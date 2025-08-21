Meghan Markle's latest Netflix project comes with a shift in how she presents herself. In the trailer for the second season of "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex appears in what a California-based stylist describes as an intentional break from her past role in the royal family.

Cynthia Kennedy, a personal stylist who reviewed the looks, said the wardrobe signals independence. "Her revamped style is sending everyone a message that I don't have to dress like a duchess anymore. I get to dress like myself, and be more approachable, modern, authentic and real," she explained to the Daily Mail.

A Change From Season One

Kennedy noted differences between the first and second seasons of the Netflix series. In season one, Meghan leaned on what the stylist called "put-together looks that were almost 'Duchess-lite,' clean tailoring and muted neutrals." For the new episodes, Kennedy said the approach is "softer, relaxed, effortless, and more lived-in."

The stylist argued the choices are not accidental. "Her choices feel deliberate and more like a conscious move toward comfort, vulnerability, relatability, and ease without losing that sense of polish that keeps her aspirational. It's a careful balance and I think she's hitting it," she said.

Kennedy added that the new approach "signals that she's not trying to perform 'royalty' anymore, but instead connect with people as a modern woman, wife, and mother."

The expert believes the message is clear: the Duchess is no longer dressing to meet expectations in London, but to connect with her audience in California.

Netflix Series Returns This Month

The second season of "With Love, Meghan" features the Duchess welcoming high-profile guests to a California estate. Alongside her, figures from food, fashion, and entertainment join her in cooking, gardening, and hosting.

Guests include model Chrissy Teigen, fashion expert Tan France, and chefs José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, and Christina Tosi. The eight-episode season will be released globally on Netflix on August 26.