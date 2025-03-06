Millie Bobby Brown shocked fans by revealing that her middle name isn't actually "Bobby," and that she changed it just for "s--ts and giggles" when starting her acting career.

The actress casually dropped the revelation that "Bobby" isn't part of her given name in an interview with BuzzFeed UK. Her real middle name is Bonnie.

Laughing, she admitted that she made the switch "for s--ts and giggles" when she started acting, surprising her "Electric State" co-star Chris Pratt.

While fans had long assumed "Bobby" was a tribute to her father, Robert "Bobby" Brown, it turns out the name change was purely spontaneous.

This is not the first time Brown has modified her name. After marrying Jake Bongiovi in 2024, she adopted his surname, now officially going by "Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi."

Brown became a household name after her breakout role as Eleven in "Stranger Things," which premiered in 2016. Since then, she has starred in several major Netflix productions, including the "Enola Holmes" films and "Damsel."

Meanwhile, Brown remains in the spotlight as she continues promoting her latest film and "Stranger Things" season five.

"The Electric State" will be available to stream on Netflix on March 14.