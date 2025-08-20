Prime Video has shared the first trailer for the second season of its live-action "Fallout" series during Gamescom Opening Night Live, confirming that the new episodes will premiere on December 17, 2025.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the Mojave Wasteland and teases the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas, setting the stage for the adventure ahead.

The eight-episode second season will pick up where the first left off, following Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) as they head east toward New Vegas in search of answers about the Vault-Tec experiments that upended their lives. The teaser flashes back to pre-war Vegas, showing Cooper Howard's transformation into the Ghoul and hinting at the tragic past that shaped his character.

Among the returning cast are Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, Frances Turner as Barb, and Leslie Uggams as Betty. They join Purnell and Goggins to continue the story of vault dwellers thrust into a lawless, irradiated wilderness.

Season 2 also introduces several high-profile newcomers. Justin Theroux debuts as Robert House, the enigmatic ruler of New Vegas who first appeared in a brief flashback during Season 1. Theroux's portrayal promises to bring the infamous Mr. House, and his signature moustache, to life in all its corporate-tyrant glory. Additionally, Macaulay Culkin is set to appear in a yet-to-be-named role described as a "crazy genius-type character."

The trailer features a first look at one of the "Fallout" universe's most iconic creatures: the Deathclaw. The imposing monster snarls through ruined streets as Lucy and the Ghoul navigate treacherous alliances, underscoring the season's promise of more creatures, environments, and factions. Showrunner Graham Wagner has teased that tackling the Deathclaw properly was a key goal for Season 2, with its skull appearing in Season 1's finale as a tantalizing hint.

Prime Video's official logline outlines the series as "inspired by one of the most iconic video game franchises," chronicling life two centuries after civilization's collapse, when survivors emerge from underground fallout shelters only to find an even more bizarre and violent world above.

With a December premiere date, an expanded ensemble, and the promise of high-stakes action in the Mojave and New Vegas, "Fallout" season 2 looks poised to build on its first chapter's success. Fans can look forward to weekly drops of new episodes on Prime Video, beginning after the mid-December debut.