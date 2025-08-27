Snoop Dogg says he was caught off guard when a movie night with his grandson turned into an unexpected lesson about same-sex relationships.

The 55-year-old rapper shared on the Aug. 20 episode of Sarah Fontenot's "It's Giving" podcast that he had taken one of his seven grandchildren to see Disney's "Lightyear" in theaters.

What was meant to be a simple family outing became uncomfortable when his grandson asked questions about a scene featuring two women in a relationship.

"It threw me for a loop," Snoop admitted. "I'm like, 'What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer.'"

In the 2022 "Toy Story" spinoff, character Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by Uzo Aduba, is revealed to have a wife.

The film shows them sharing a kiss and later raising a child together.

The scene drew both praise and criticism worldwide, with countries including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates banning the film entirely, ENews said.

For Snoop, the moment became personal when his grandson turned to him mid-film. "My grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'" the rapper recalled.

According to Billboard, his only response at the time was, "Hey man, watch the movie." But privately, he admitted thinking, "I didn't come here for this. I just came to watch the goddamn movie."

The inclusion of the scene was itself controversial behind the scenes. Disney briefly removed it amid political pressure but later reinstated it after employees pushed back, and former CEO Bob Chapek apologized for the company's earlier silence on LGBTQ+ issues.

Lightyear's star Chris Evans defended the choice in 2022, saying he hoped representation in children's films would one day be normal.

"The goal is that we can get to a point where it is the norm, and that this doesn't have to be some uncharted waters," Evans said at the time.

Snoop's discomfort echoes concerns voiced by some parents who feel children's movies introduce topics they aren't ready to discuss.

Yet advocacy groups argue that seeing diverse families on screen helps kids understand the world around them.