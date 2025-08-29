Georgina Bloomberg and Justin Waterman Call Off Engagement After Welcoming Daughter

Socialite Georgina Bloomberg and her fiancé Justin Waterman have reportedly ended their engagement, just months after welcoming their baby daughter, Scarlett, in June.

After three years of dating, the pair got engaged in April 2022 and have since built a family together. They're proud parents to Scarlett and their baby boy, Sebastian, who arrived in 2023.

Friends say the couple has hit rough patches before, and this isn't the first time they've stepped back from the relationship.

"This has happened a few times. It happened a little bit over the winter. There's never a real reason," an insider said. The source added that the breakup might not be permanent, joking that "it could all change in two weeks."

According to PageSix, the news of their split has become a topic of conversation at their Westchester horse club, The Century Country Club, where friends and acquaintances noted that Georgina has been attending events without Waterman.

One source remarked, "The entire club knows," emphasizing that the separation is no longer a secret among their social circle.

Georgina Bloomberg and fiancé Justin Waterman have split before: sources https://t.co/pfw0ehxmVb pic.twitter.com/YUP2FnWg9A — Page Six (@PageSix) August 28, 2025

Georgina Bloomberg Focuses on Children After Split from Justin Waterman

Georgina, 42, daughter of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, appears focused on raising her children.

"She has three kids to raise. This is just like, 'Whatever.' I'm not even sure she's telling people they've broken up," a source added.

Alongside Scarlett and Sebastian, Georgina is also mother to Jasper, born in 2013 from her previous relationship with Argentine Olympic show jumper Ramiro Quintana, DailyMail said.

The couple celebrated the birth of their daughter on Instagram, with Georgina sharing a carousel of photos of Scarlett and writing, "Scarlett arrived into our world on June 13th, and immediately stole the show, and our hearts."

Observers noted that Waterman was absent from these photos, sparking early rumors of trouble in the relationship.

Justin works as a partner and advisor at Summit Trail Advisors, while Georgina focuses on her passion for riding as a professional equestrian and runs her own team, the New York Empire.

In a 2021 interview, she explained the challenges of balancing family life with her competitive career, stating, "You have to face a life decision as to whether you want to have children and have a family, or whether you want to pursue this... I want to have their level of success, but I know what it takes to have their level of success, and I don't want to do that."