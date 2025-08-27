Jason Kelce couldn't resist chiming in on his little brother's big news. On the New Heights Instagram account, the former Eagles center reacted to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement with the kind of excitement, humor, and warmth fans have come to expect, turning a family milestone into another viral moment.

While the couple has chosen silence after breaking the internet with their powerful and cute engagement announcement, the Kelce family has been nothing but vociferous. The first one to react was Travis and Jason's dad Ed Kelce.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," he revealed in an exclusive interview with News 5's John Kosich. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off 'til this week to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

Then came Jason, during his promotion of the New Heights next episode:

"Gigantic piece of 'New News' that just hit the waves," Jason shared during the episode, referencing a popular segment from the podcast. "We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis' one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard 'round the world."

His reaction met the energy of the Internet's, corporate America, and even the political sphere.U.S. President Donald Trump was interrupted during a cabinet meeting to comment on Taylor and Travis' engagement.

"I wish them the best," he said. "He's a good guy, a great player, and I think she's a wonderful person, so I wish them the best of luck."

Now the fans are expecting comments from the fiancées themselves. Will they oblige?