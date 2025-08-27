Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement has thrilled fans but triggered a wave of online criticism. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to Swift after two years of dating, and the pop star shared the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift, 35, captioned her post, which drew more than 12.5 million likes within an hour. Photos showed Kelce on one knee surrounded by greenery and flowers, and another captured the couple embracing after she said yes.

The timing of the announcement angered some NFL fans. With the league's season starting next week, critics claimed the engagement would overshadow games and add more unwanted coverage. One user on X said:

One user on X said the engagement was timed to maximize publicity and that KC games would be unwatchable this season.

Another wrote that Kelce's "fantasy draft stock" had fallen since the announcement.

Another wrote that Kelce's "fantasy draft stock" had fallen since the announcement.

Others targeted Swift herself. She was called the "biggest attention seeker" for revealing her engagement weeks after announcing her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Some accused her of using personal milestones as promotion.

One critic said:

One critic said this was an obvious PR stunt for her album.

According to another:

According to another: A big fat fake PR Stunt wedding brought to you by the Showgirl Taylor Swift and her employee fake boyfriend Travis Kelce.



Maybe The Hunts / KC Cheats can be his best man next to Rossie and host this charade.

Notice the product placement - the watch. No, it's not a PR Stunt and money grab is it, Taylor?



Shifty Swift wouldn't have it any other way. No chemistry from the fake couple and even the staged 'proposal' - weren't we just here with Josh Allen?

So Much For The 'Breakup Contract'

The backlash came after months of speculation about the couple's relationship. A fake "breakup contract" that circulated online last year claimed Swift and Kelce were only together for publicity and had a planned split date. Kelce's camp denied the document as "entirely false and fabricated." The pair's engagement this week appeared to silence those rumors.

The couple, both 35, first sparked dating reports in 2023. Since then, Swift has been spotted frequently at Chiefs games, where cameras often showed her cheering from private suites. Her appearances helped boost NFL ratings, drawing praise from broadcasters but frustration from some football fans.

The engagement also follows Swift's first appearance on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast earlier this month. The episode, where she discussed her new album, drew more than 1.3 million live viewers on YouTube.

One online commenter mocked:

One online commenter mocked: "I'm putting out an album. You're starting football season. HOW can we get the attention we crave?"

Many fans cheered the engagement online, posting congratulations under Swift's Instagram photos. Others pointed out the proposal fit her pattern of tying personal moments to her music and public image.

The ring also became a talking point. Jewelers called it rare and valuable, with estimates putting the price at more than $600,000. Swift's team has not confirmed details.

Swift's engagement adds to a busy year. She's still on a high from her record-breaking "Eras" Tour, prepares for the October release of "The Life of a Showgirl," and now plans a wedding with Kelce.