Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in talks with Netflix to produce a documentary marking the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, an expert told the Daily Mail. The project could bring the couple substantial earnings after the mixed reception of their 2020 series, "Harry & Meghan."

The original series became Netflix's most-watched docuseries at the time, drawing 81.6 million views in its first four days, largely due to Meghan openly criticizing the Royal Family and highlighting her early experiences, including how she had to curtsy to the Queen. Their latest project, "With Love, Meghan, "failed to break into Netflix's top ten, featuring segments such as making violet-petal ice cubes while Harry did not appear.

Expert Warns of 'Victimhood' Strategy

An expert explained that the Sussexes' previous success relied heavily on public sympathy. Amanda Platell wrote on the Daily Mail that Harry is "likely to squeeze out every last drop of his victimhood to carry on making the Netflix millions."

The couple's influence has diminished since the first series, and their $100 million Netflix deal has been scaled back, leaving the streaming service with first refusal on future content.

She noted Harry is considering a documentary focused on Diana, which could air around the 30th anniversary of her death in 2027.

The planned project reportedly revisits moments from Harry's childhood, including Diana's funeral, when his uncle Charles Spencer called her "the very essence of compassion, of duty, of style, of beauty" and "the most hunted woman of the modern age."

Meghan will reportedly have a central role in the narrative.

Princess Diana. A woman who's legacy was pure. She was remembered with love and respect. A woman who's legacy was steeped in charity. Fast forward to now, and because of her youngest son, Harry, diana's legacy is slowly vanishing . People who would at one time never talk… pic.twitter.com/qXDplAARKC — Lady B🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@09steffie) August 24, 2025

Sources claim the series would present Harry as a victim of the royal system while framing Meghan as a rescuer who helped him navigate his trauma.

The expert warned that the project could alarm the Royal Family, noting that unless the Sussexes focus on criticizing the Windsors, they have limited leverage with Netflix or other streaming platforms. Harry's other projects, including a polo docuseries and an Invictus Games documentary, have failed to attract the same attention.

While Harry endured significant personal loss, the source argued that he should avoid repeating public displays of grief. Yet, Platell stressed, "the Royal Family should be quivering with apprehension," as the couple appears poised to monetize past experiences for streaming revenue.