Sean "Diddy" Combs finds himself in controversy once more after a civil lawsuit reignited an old, debunked conspiracy theory surrounding an alleged sex trafficking tunnel under his Miami estate.

The lawsuit was filed in Florida federal court by Joseph Manzaro, 43, who claimed that in 2015 he was drugged, raped by Combs' entourage, and shuttled between two Star Island mansions — one belonging to Combs, the other to Gloria and Emilio Estefan — via a "secret underground tunnel."

In throwing out the case, Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks labeled the charges as "objectively frivolous" and based on nothing.

The Estefans, whose estate was sold to Combs in 2021, claimed the lawsuit inflicts harm. In a common statement, they stated, "We are moving forward to obtain full compensation for the damage this baseless lawsuit has caused. The claims were not only false but reckless.

There has never been any tunnel between our home and Combs' residence – such a thing is an engineering impossibility."

A family source reiterated that opinion, adding, "The idea that there was some hidden passage is absurd. Star Island is man-made and sits on dredged sand – you can't dig a basement, let alone a tunnel, without hitting water almost immediately."

Court documents indicate Manzaro's initial complaint included Jay-Z, Beyoncé and LeBron James as witnesses before they were struck when presented with evidence they were not in Miami at that time.

Gloria Estefan, who is 67, also informed the court: "No such thing happened. Particularly given the occupants, I know that no parties were thrown during that time period."

Over the years mentioned in the lawsuit, the Estefans claim their mansion was rented or lived in by relatives, not utilized for entertainment functions.

Judge Middlebrooks clarified the incredibility of the allegations, pointing out the island's geology as impossible for such a tunnel to be constructed.

One legal observer commented that the case illustrates how unsubstantiated rumors fuel online rumors.

"What's striking is how these kinds of wild allegations feed into existing conspiracy theories about celebrities and trafficking rings. Even when they are thrown out of court, the rumors live on," the observer said.

The Estefans assert that although the suit didn't succeed, the effects of the lawsuit on their reputation have cost them dearly. "The attorney for the plaintiff failed to investigate responsibly and pursued reckless claims that have caused us unnecessary harm," they stated.