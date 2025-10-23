Meghan Markle's recent comments about her scaled-down Netflix contract have sparked criticism from Hollywood insiders who say the Duchess of Sussex is "spinning" a setback into a success story.

Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., Markle described her new "first-look" agreement with Netflix as a move that reflects "strength" and "flexibility," according to Page Six.

The deal, finalized in August, replaced her and Prince Harry's original $100 million partnership from 2020, which had been under scrutiny for underperforming.

"Once that had come to its term," Markle said, "the extension of it, which was such an incredible sign of the strength of our partnership, was now being in a first-look deal."

She explained that the new arrangement allows them to offer projects to Netflix before pitching elsewhere, calling it "exciting" because it provides "flexibility to go to our partners first."

Industry Reaction: 'A Step Down, Not A Strategy'

Insiders told Radar Online the Duchess's framing doesn't match reality. One Hollywood producer said the revised contract "is a clear step down," explaining that Markle and Prince Harry now have less creative control and smaller budgets. "Trying to frame that as strength is wishful thinking," the source said.

Their original deal produced several projects, including "With Love, Meghan," a cooking and lifestyle show featuring celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen.

The show earned moderate ratings and a second season earlier this year. When asked about its future, Markle teased a holiday special arriving in November, calling it "a really good one."

At the Fortune event, she also compared the show's production schedule to her time on "Suits," saying the eight-episode seasons demanded significant effort. "Having done 'Suits' for seven years, I remember what goes into a production," she said. "I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes."

Despite her upbeat tone, industry analysts argue her remarks reflect more damage control than creative expansion.

"Netflix isn't ending the relationship, but they're scaling it back," one senior executive. "Calling it empowerment doesn't change the math."

Critics argue Markle's response to setbacks follows a pattern of rebranding missteps as empowerment. A media analyst told Radar the Netflix downgrade fits that mold. "Whenever things don't go her way, she reframes it as strategy," the source said. "Hollywood sees through it. This isn't a win. It's spin."

Meghan Markle looked chic in white for an appearance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vuWCedSw6g — ExtraTV (@extratv) October 14, 2025

Brand Moves And Kardashian Connection

Beyond her Netflix deal, Markle continues to push her lifestyle label, As Ever. During the same summit, she said she preferred to keep her brand small and "build camaraderie" with her team. She also ruled out mass retail partnerships, saying she's focused on "bespoke retail collaborations."

The Duchess's recent public appearances have fueled talk of a rebranding effort. She was seen attending a Los Angeles dinner hosted by Emma Grede, the business strategist behind Kim Kardashian's Skims and Khloé Kardashian's Good American.

Grede shared photos and clips from the dinner, which celebrated women "owning their power." Guests drank As EverMarlborough Sauvignon Blanc while Markle and Grede were seated side by side, dressed in coordinated outfits.

PR consultant Chad Teixeira told the Mirror the meeting looked "too strategic to be a coincidence." He noted that the polished imagery from the event "frames Meghan and Emma as equals in the same creative space," suggesting it might be part of a soft-launch campaign for a larger business move.

Marketing expert Rebecca May agreed, saying Markle's decision to attend "wasn't random."

"Everything Meghan does is intentional," she said. "Being in Emma's circle puts her in a room full of women who build global brands. It's the clearest sign yet that Meghan is preparing for her next phase."