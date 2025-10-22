King Charles III is said to have deprived Prince Andrew of his royal titles in what palace sources have termed as a "parting gift" for his son, Prince William.

According to RadarOnline,the sickly monarch, who has taken a step back from public engagements due to deteriorating health, was said to have wished to resolve what aides have referred to as "the Andrew problem" before William ascends the throne.

One of the senior royal sources explained to the publication, "Charles saw this as his way of protecting the institution – and his son."

The source went on, "He didn't want William inheriting a situation where his uncle still held titles or ceremonial honors. This was the King's final act of housekeeping before the next reign begins."

The 65-year-old Duke of York has reportedly agreed to give up his dukedom, knighthood, and other titles, putting them "in abeyance." Although the titles are legally still in place, they are no longer functional — a step which senior officials say was designed to "draw a line under years of scandal."

Palace sources confirmed that Prince of Wales was consulted in private before finalizing the decision. "William's been very clear that he views Andrew as a liability to the monarchy's reputation," said one close aide. "If the King hadn't stepped in, William was fully prepared to handle it himself."

The decision follows increased scrutiny of Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by CBC and a new Scotland Yard investigation into allegations he attempted to utilize a bodyguard from the police force to smear his sex abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

The publication of the posthumous memoir by Giuffre, "Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse" and Fighting for Justice," has triggered reported increased pressure on the royal household.

"The King saw the storm approaching," another source claimed. "There was a clear feeling they had to act fast, take control of the story, and demonstrate firm leadership. It was about protecting what remains of the public's trust in the family."

Despite Andrew's titles being dormant, it can only be taken away permanently by an act of Parliament. Labour MP Rachael Maskell has announced plans to bring back legislation to formalise title removal.

As one senior royal source commented, it was the King's way of putting an end to a long and difficult chapter. He's aware his time is limited and wanted to spare William the burden of sorting it out. In many ways, this was Charles' last gift to his son – and quite possibly his "final act of service."