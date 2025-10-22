First Lady Melania Trump is at the center of a new legal dispute with journalist and author Michael Wolff, who has filed a defamation and interference lawsuit accusing her of trying to derail his latest book project.

Wolff in his complaint alleges that Trump "deliberately and maliciously" disrupted his publishing contract and also lied publicly to damage his credibility, as per the court documents obtained by TMZ.

The book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump (Redux)," first released in 2020, is a revised edition of his initial investigation into her life both prior and after her stay at the White House.

Alleged Campaign to Block Publication

Wolff claims Trump and her team spread false information suggesting he fabricated interviews, intimidated sources, and "manufactured lies for profit." He says these allegations caused international distributors to withdraw from the deal, leading to the loss of a multimillion-dollar contract.

The author also alleges that Trump personally directed a public relations firm to pressure media outlets and warn them of legal action if they covered his book, which he describes as "a calculated campaign to destroy his reputation and livelihood."

In his filing, Wolff included a letter from Trump's attorneys demanding a retraction of statements he made to now-deleted The Daily Beast article about her alleged connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In the piece, Wolff accused Trump of being "very involved" in the scandal and implied that she might be the connection between Epstein and President Donald Trump. Her attorneys denied the charge vehemently, labeling it as untrue and libelous.

Wolff Seeks Legal Protection for His Work

Wolff is asking a judge to affirm that the content of his book is not defamatory and to rule that Trump would be liable for damages if she continues attempts to "harass, intimidate, and block" its publication.

This is not the first time Wolff has clashed with figures in the Trump orbit. His previous books, including "Fire and Fury" and "Siege," drew strong reactions from the president and his aides for their insider depictions of life inside the Trump administration.